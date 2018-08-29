Insider Selling: Anthem Inc (ANTM) EVP Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total value of $930,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,336,670.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anthem stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.13. 650,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $179.40 and a fifty-two week high of $268.13.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.09. Anthem had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $22.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 24.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $684,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Anthem by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 116,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,968,000. Finally, Focused Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Anthem from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

