Insider Selling: Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) Insider Sells 122,418 Shares of Stock

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) insider Grant Kvalheim sold 122,418 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $6,155,177.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,631,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,028,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Grant Kvalheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 23rd, Grant Kvalheim sold 2,505 shares of Athene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $125,275.05.

On Monday, August 20th, Grant Kvalheim sold 23,926 shares of Athene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,197,257.04.

On Friday, August 17th, Grant Kvalheim sold 81,982 shares of Athene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $4,100,739.64.

On Friday, August 10th, Grant Kvalheim sold 4,068 shares of Athene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $203,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 7th, Grant Kvalheim sold 38,985 shares of Athene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $1,949,639.85.

Shares of ATH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,467. Athene Holding Ltd has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.22.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. Athene had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $958.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athene by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Athene by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Athene by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

ATH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price objective on Athene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Athene in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.42.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.

