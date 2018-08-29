Insider Selling: Chase Co. (CCF) Chairman Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Chairman Peter R. Chase sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $127,550.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,142.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:CCF traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.35. 16,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,728. Chase Co. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $131.70.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 5th. The construction company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $78.92 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Chase by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Chase in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chase in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. grace capital bought a new position in Chase in the 2nd quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Chase in the 2nd quarter worth $529,000.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and composite strength elements for use in wind energy generation.

