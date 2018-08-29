Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (CRVL) Major Shareholder Sells 8,049 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 8,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $484,388.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,114,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,170,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 27th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,985 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $239,897.00.

On Friday, August 24th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,741 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $285,882.30.

On Friday, June 15th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 30,985 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,596,657.05.

On Monday, June 11th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 17,584 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $914,543.84.

On Tuesday, June 5th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 10 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520.00.

On Thursday, June 7th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 2,009 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $104,648.81.

Shares of CRVL stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $59.80. 26,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,959. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.66. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $46.45 and a one year high of $61.20.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $150.40 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 6.78%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in CorVel by 15.1% in the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in CorVel by 17.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in CorVel by 4.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CorVel by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,679,000 after purchasing an additional 98,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CorVel by 6.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides medical cost containment and managed care services to address the medical costs of workers' compensation benefits, automobile insurance claims, and group health insurance benefits. The company offers network solutions, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement services, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy services, directed care services, medicare solutions, clearinghouse services, independent medical examinations, and inpatient medical bill review.

