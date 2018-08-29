Insider Selling: Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) insider J Patrick Doyle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.32, for a total transaction of $2,953,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,670 shares in the company, valued at $10,238,744.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

J Patrick Doyle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 5th, J Patrick Doyle sold 20,842 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.42, for a total transaction of $5,511,041.64.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $299.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.24. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.74 and a 52 week high of $300.34.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.88 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.20%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $241.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $281.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $582,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

