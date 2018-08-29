Insider Selling: Fabrinet (FN) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) CFO Toh-Seng Ng sold 20,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $955,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,471,531.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of FN traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,157. Fabrinet has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.61.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $345.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FN shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fabrinet to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Northland Securities lowered Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FN. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth $13,237,000. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth $14,882,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth $8,298,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth $753,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 21,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices, and sensors. It offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

