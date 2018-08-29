Insider Selling: India Globalization Capital, Inc. (IGC) VP Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) VP Claudia Grimaldi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 594,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,407.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IGC traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.04. 38,679,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,559. India Globalization Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.05.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative net margin of 69.92% and a negative return on equity of 31.15%.

About India Globalization Capital

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabis-based therapies to treat Alzheimer's, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of Parkinson's, and epilepsy in humans, dogs, and cats. The company operates through two segments, Legacy Infrastructure and Medical Cannabis Based Alternative Therapies.

