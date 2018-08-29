Insider Selling: Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Director Richard H. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $628,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PEGA traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.80. The stock had a trading volume of 176,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,895. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $67.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.00, a P/E/G ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $196.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.24 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,398,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,481,000 after buying an additional 14,682 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 2.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,204,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,013,000 after buying an additional 28,421 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,065,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,407,000 after buying an additional 30,930 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 0.3% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 769,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,675,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 744,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,132,000 after buying an additional 28,390 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports software applications for marketing, sales automation, customer service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients to build and extend their own applications.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.