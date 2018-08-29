Insider Selling: Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) CEO Sells 25,514 Shares of Stock

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 25,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $1,893,904.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Clay B. Siegall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 21st, Clay B. Siegall sold 25,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $1,873,750.00.

On Thursday, August 9th, Clay B. Siegall sold 18,831 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,369,202.01.

On Monday, July 9th, Clay B. Siegall sold 18,832 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $1,300,726.24.

On Friday, June 8th, Clay B. Siegall sold 18,832 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $1,226,339.84.

Shares of Seattle Genetics stock traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $76.34. The company had a trading volume of 546,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,584. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of -86.75 and a beta of 1.70. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.75 and a 1 year high of $76.79.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.07 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Seattle Genetics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 4,871.9% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 107,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 105,185 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 128.9% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

