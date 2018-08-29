Insider Selling: Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) Insider Sells 16,007 Shares of Stock

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) insider Timothy F. Alexander sold 16,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $566,007.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $37.57. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBSI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 213.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SBSI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

