Insteel Industries (IIIN) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Sidoti cut Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

IIIN opened at $39.09 on Wednesday. Insteel Industries has a 52-week low of $23.84 and a 52-week high of $43.78. The company has a market cap of $763.61 million, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 2.22.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $126.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.02 million. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO H O. Woltz III sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $156,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,544,320.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles B. Newsome sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $243,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,560.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,523 shares of company stock worth $5,760,476. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,838,000 after purchasing an additional 160,618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,640,000 after acquiring an additional 14,411 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 7.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 15.5% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 144,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 19,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company markets prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.