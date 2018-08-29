Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,178 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,484 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Cowen upgraded QUALCOMM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.34.

QCOM stock opened at $69.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.62. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $70.49.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 18.41% and a positive return on equity of 19.06%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 828 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $52,495.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,578. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 789 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $44,617.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,286.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

