Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Interactive Brokers’ shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Low level of compensation expenses, business restructuring efforts, development of proprietary software and increasing emerging market customers have contributed to its growth. Further, the company’s geographically diversified business will provide revenue stability. However, its high dependence on IBG remains a major concern. This is because, if IBG LLC fails to provide sufficient funds to pay taxes or for any other purpose, the company’s financial condition may suffer.”

Several other research firms have also commented on IBKR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group to $71.00 and set a $65.34 rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.86.

Shares of IBKR opened at $62.39 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.02 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 2.29%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.14%.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 30,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $1,920,509.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,539 shares of company stock valued at $4,192,287. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 3,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 595.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

