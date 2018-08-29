Intuit Inc. (INTU) Stake Boosted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 286,267 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,462 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Intuit were worth $58,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,394,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,553,866,000 after acquiring an additional 866,776 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,967,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,484,000 after acquiring an additional 416,938 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,958,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $512,874,000 after acquiring an additional 239,143 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,887,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,508,000 after acquiring an additional 48,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 2,458,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,129,000 after acquiring an additional 67,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on INTU. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuit from $181.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Sunday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuit from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuit from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.39.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $215.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.75 and a twelve month high of $219.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 67.39% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.41, for a total value of $20,941,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.21, for a total value of $796,909.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,941 shares of company stock valued at $42,549,910. 5.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies.

