Investec Asset Management LTD Trims Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Investec Asset Management LTD reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,198,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 234,747 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 2.0% of Investec Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Investec Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $407,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,030,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,201,556,000 after buying an additional 4,561,249 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,528,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,381,773,000 after buying an additional 1,723,683 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20,210.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,532,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after buying an additional 1,525,075 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 103.2% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after buying an additional 1,498,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 44.4% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,506,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $650,518,000 after buying an additional 1,078,571 shares during the last quarter. 38.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group stock opened at $178.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $446.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.49. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $164.25 and a twelve month high of $211.70.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. MED lowered their price target on Alibaba Group to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Argus started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.94.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.