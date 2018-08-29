Investec Asset Management North America Inc. Has $13.70 Million Holdings in Ternium SA (TX)

Investec Asset Management North America Inc. lessened its stake in Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,496 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management North America Inc.’s holdings in Ternium were worth $13,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,594,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,808,000 after purchasing an additional 188,300 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,862,000. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,010,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ternium stock opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. Ternium SA has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.13). Ternium had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter. equities research analysts expect that Ternium SA will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Ternium in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, and roll formed products, as well as other products, such as pig iron.

