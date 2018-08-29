Investec Asset Management North America Inc. Has $35.20 Million Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)

Investec Asset Management North America Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 460,945 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Las Vegas Sands accounts for about 2.5% of Investec Asset Management North America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Investec Asset Management North America Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $35,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 297.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6,587.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 196,072 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 193,140 shares in the last quarter. 38.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LVS opened at $66.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.61. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $59.92 and a 52-week high of $81.45.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The casino operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 98.68%.

LVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Nomura lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In related news, COO Robert G. Goldstein purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $711,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $711,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

