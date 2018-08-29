Investec Asset Management North America Inc. Reduces Position in Vale SA (VALE)

Investec Asset Management North America Inc. lowered its holdings in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,701,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66,996 shares during the period. Vale makes up 1.6% of Investec Asset Management North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Investec Asset Management North America Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $21,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VALE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,716,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 4,083.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,351,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961,058 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 95.3% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 29,506,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396,810 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 90.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,910,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 44.4% in the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,227,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VALE opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Vale SA has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $68.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VALE. ValuEngine cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Vale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pallets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.

