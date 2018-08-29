Investec Asset Management North America Inc. Sells 6,118 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO)

Investec Asset Management North America Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,386 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 6,118 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. owned about 0.43% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $8,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,425,205 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $128,270,000 after purchasing an additional 52,206 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,099,946 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $101,049,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,468,462 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $70,662,000 after acquiring an additional 209,757 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 727,833 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $35,023,000 after acquiring an additional 14,163 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 718,473 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,011,000 after acquiring an additional 22,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIMO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of SIMO opened at $58.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.50. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a 1 year low of $42.55 and a 1 year high of $61.85.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.80 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

