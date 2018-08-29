Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd Acquires Shares of 68,465 Perspecta Inc (PRSP)

Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 68,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRSP. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perspecta in the second quarter valued at about $339,141,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perspecta in the second quarter valued at about $49,397,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Perspecta in the second quarter valued at about $45,584,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perspecta in the second quarter valued at about $41,322,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Perspecta in the second quarter valued at about $27,080,000.

Shares of PRSP stock opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. Perspecta Inc has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $27.68.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

PRSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Perspecta in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Perspecta in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Perspecta in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Perspecta in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Perspecta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

