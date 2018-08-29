Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd Takes Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)

Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,483 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Generac at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Generac by 14.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,281,000 after acquiring an additional 614,112 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Generac by 32.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,874,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,969,000 after acquiring an additional 463,226 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth about $19,363,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth about $14,663,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth about $8,794,000.

In related news, insider Russell S. Minick sold 14,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $755,532.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,440.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 883,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,362,535.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,273. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $55.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $56.64.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $494.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.41 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 46.62%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.98.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

