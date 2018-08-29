Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 29th (ACAD, ARREF, ASR, AVAL, BCC, BDT, BF.B, BHOOY, BKNIY, BTU)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, August 29th:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Acadia Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule drugs for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. Their three clinical programs are ACP-103 for treatment-induced dysfunction in Parkinson’s disease, and ACP-104 and ACP-103, both for the treatment of schizophrenia. “

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, is engaged in producing and selling copper and molybdenum concentrates primarily in Chile. Amerigo Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Boise Cascade Company operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor. The Company manufactures engineered wood products, plywood, lumber and particleboard and distributes wood products, such as decking, EWP, lumber, panel, particleboard, and MDF products. It has operations primarily in the United States and Canada. Boise Cascade Company is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Brown-Forman Co. Class B (NYSE:BF.B) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Pivotal Research. The firm currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock. The analysts wrote, “We think in some ways this is an increase in brand investment as the company does not plan to pass through the tariff in pricing immediately or in full.””

BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “boohoo.com plc designs, sources, markets and sells clothing, shoes and accessories through the www.boohoo.com Website. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe and internationally. The company’s brand name consists of boohooMan. boohoo.com plc is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) was given a $36.00 target price by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) had its price target raised by MKM Partners to $33.00. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €97.90 ($113.84) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) was given a $51.00 price target by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Cowen Inc.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $90.00 to $97.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Starcom (LON:STAR) had its corporate rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Capital Partners. Northland Capital Partners currently has a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) target price on the stock.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) was given a $14.00 target price by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

