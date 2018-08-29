Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Harte Hanks (HHS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Harte Hanks (NYSE: HHS) in the last few weeks:

8/28/2018 – Harte Hanks was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/14/2018 – Harte Hanks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating.

8/10/2018 – Harte Hanks was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/9/2018 – Harte Hanks was given a new $15.00 price target on by analysts at Noble Financial. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Harte Hanks was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/10/2018 – Harte Hanks was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/10/2018 – Harte Hanks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE HHS traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 422 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,683. Harte Hanks Inc has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $12.16. The stock has a market cap of $48.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.47). Harte Hanks had a negative return on equity of 33.47% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.50 million. equities analysts predict that Harte Hanks Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harte Hanks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 253,385 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Harte Hanks by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,751,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 77,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Harte Hanks during the second quarter worth approximately $2,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency and digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

