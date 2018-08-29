Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 3,357 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,412% compared to the typical daily volume of 222 put options.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VSH shares. Citigroup raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

VSH stock opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.89. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $761.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.55 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.