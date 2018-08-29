Investors Buy Shares of Costco Wholesale (COST) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $96.36 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $83.58 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $12.78 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Costco Wholesale had the 32nd highest net in-flow for the day. Costco Wholesale traded down ($0.07) for the day and closed at $230.19

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub cut Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $101.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 39.18%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.22, for a total transaction of $3,288,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,417,089.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.65, for a total value of $655,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,754,977. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

