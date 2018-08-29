Investors Buy Shares of Monster Beverage (MNST) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $38.95 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $21.91 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $17.04 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Monster Beverage had the 26th highest net in-flow for the day. Monster Beverage traded down ($0.21) for the day and closed at $60.44

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $45.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.94.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.34.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 24.39%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 30th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 11.7% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 97,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $4,959,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 32.0% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $1,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

