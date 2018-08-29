Investors Buy Shares of NextEra Energy (NEE) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $69.04 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $44.15 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $24.89 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, NextEra Energy had the 16th highest net in-flow for the day. NextEra Energy traded down ($1.24) for the day and closed at $171.46

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. ValuEngine lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Howard Weil began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.08.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 49.10% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.27%.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $2,823,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $2,922,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,374,595.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,070 shares of company stock worth $8,891,072 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $85,026,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,180,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $698,348,000 after buying an additional 455,401 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 16,614.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 379,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 377,322 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in NextEra Energy by 18.9% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,067,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,352,000 after buying an additional 329,056 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 16,150.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 312,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 311,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.