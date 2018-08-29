Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Corecivic (CXW)

Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 1,001 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 932% compared to the average volume of 97 put options.

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $69,597.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,739.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kim White sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $251,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,763.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,646 shares of company stock worth $2,313,935. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Corecivic alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corecivic during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corecivic during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corecivic during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Corecivic during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

CXW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Corecivic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corecivic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

CXW stock opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.02. Corecivic has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $449.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.61 million. Corecivic had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. equities analysts expect that Corecivic will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. Corecivic’s payout ratio is 74.14%.

About Corecivic

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, government real estate solutions, and a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Corecivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corecivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.