Investors Sell Shares of Chevron (CVX) on Strength (CVX)

Traders sold shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) on strength during trading on Monday. $66.96 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $135.61 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $68.65 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Chevron had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Chevron traded up $1.34 for the day and closed at $120.35

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Macquarie downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.49.

The company has a market capitalization of $228.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $42.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.62 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

In related news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $589,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stellar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 37,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in Chevron by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

