Investors Sell Shares of Netflix (NFLX) on Strength (NFLX)

Investors sold shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on strength during trading on Monday. $1,747.15 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1,956.00 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $208.85 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Netflix had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Netflix traded up $5.76 for the day and closed at $364.58

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.99.

Get Netflix alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 6,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $2,391,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,300,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Theodore A. Sarandos sold 111,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $40,100,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,783,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 416,101 shares of company stock worth $152,290,422. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,511,408 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,377,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,290 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,816,614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,920,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,420 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 39,296.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 929,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 926,996 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 49,540.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 907,422 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 905,594 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,794,760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,302,183,000 after acquiring an additional 837,285 shares during the period. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.