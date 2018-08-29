Investors Sell Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) on Strength (XBI)

Investors sold shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) on strength during trading on Monday. $66.64 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $182.02 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $115.38 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, SPDR S&P Biotech ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF traded up $1.60 for the day and closed at $98.00

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 21,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 25,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

