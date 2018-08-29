InVitae (NVTA) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NVTA stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.16. 1,849,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,962. The company has a market capitalization of $867.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. InVitae has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $14.19.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 111.27% and a negative net margin of 125.03%. The company had revenue of $37.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.70 million. research analysts predict that InVitae will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InVitae by 27.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,814,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InVitae by 76.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,816,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,818 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of InVitae by 7.2% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InVitae by 694.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 468,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of InVitae by 33.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 501,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 125,322 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's tests include multiple genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; proactive health and wellness screening; and preimplantation embryo testing and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

