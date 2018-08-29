Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

IONS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.17 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $39.07 and a twelve month high of $65.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 564.63 and a beta of 2.66.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.20). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $117.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.22 million. equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP C Frank Bennett sold 12,500 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $634,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,087. 2.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.