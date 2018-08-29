IP Exchange Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (IPSX)

IP Exchange (CURRENCY:IPSX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One IP Exchange token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox and Qryptos. IP Exchange has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $212,869.00 worth of IP Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IP Exchange has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004882 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000359 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00283859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00157974 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036395 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011376 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000640 BTC.

IP Exchange Token Profile

IP Exchange’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. IP Exchange’s total supply is 1,714,102,659 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,404,382 tokens. IP Exchange’s official website is ip.sx. The Reddit community for IP Exchange is /r/IPSX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IP Exchange’s official Twitter account is @ipexchange1.

Buying and Selling IP Exchange

IP Exchange can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox and Qryptos. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IP Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IP Exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IP Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

