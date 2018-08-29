iPass (IPAS) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about iPass (NASDAQ:IPAS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. iPass earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.3746101684864 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of IPAS traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,706,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,578. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.08. iPass has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $8.90.

iPass (NASDAQ:IPAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $10.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. iPass had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 130,046.80%. equities analysts predict that iPass will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded iPass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Maxim Group set a $10.00 price objective on iPass and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iPass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

iPass Inc provides mobile connectivity that enables Wi-Fi access on various mobile devices in the United States and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services that provide cloud-based solution allowing customers and their users access to its Wi-Fi network to stay connected to the people and information.

