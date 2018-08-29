Iradimed (IRMD) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Iradimed from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Iradimed from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iradimed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Iradimed from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.67.

Get Iradimed alerts:

NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $27.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $312.93 million, a P/E ratio of 347.50 and a beta of 1.42. Iradimed has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $30.60.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 9.57%. analysts expect that Iradimed will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Iradimed news, VP Francis X. Casey sold 35,000 shares of Iradimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $647,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,873.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Monty K. Allen sold 4,347 shares of Iradimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $117,542.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at $422,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,556 shares of company stock worth $5,245,841 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iradimed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Iradimed by 3,722.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Iradimed by 820.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 20,590 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Iradimed by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Iradimed by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

About Iradimed

IRadimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.