Iridium Communications (IRDM) Receives Neutral Rating from Sidoti

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Sidoti in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

IRDM has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded Iridium Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, BWS Financial initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $19.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.92. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $21.25.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $134.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.54 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 36.66%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iridium Communications news, COO S. Scott Smith sold 27,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $570,488.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 246,362 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Hickey sold 13,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $253,761.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,965.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,371 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,766 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,936,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,184,000 after purchasing an additional 100,238 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 31,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,038,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,721,000 after acquiring an additional 677,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of things (IoT) services.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.