iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Shares Bought by Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,660 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.8% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 85,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,480,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 91,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 609,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,423,000 after buying an additional 15,662 shares in the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 66.8% in the first quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 41,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,072,000 after buying an additional 16,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,932,000 after buying an additional 58,943 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $291.89 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $292.49.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

