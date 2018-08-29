iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $53,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 21,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 47.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 38,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after buying an additional 12,435 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 353,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,782,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 37,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 24,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $204.28 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.36 and a 1 year high of $205.24.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

