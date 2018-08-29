iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) Stake Raised by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 118.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 48,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 25,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 31,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,736 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $204.28 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.36 and a 12-month high of $205.24.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.