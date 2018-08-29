iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Shares Sold by Ferris Capital LLC

Ferris Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 605,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43,257 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,461,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 225,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,011,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 166,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

IJR stock opened at $89.83 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $90.56.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.