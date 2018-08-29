iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) Shares Bought by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 266,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.4% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $56,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 132,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter.

IWR opened at $223.42 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $189.27 and a 1 year high of $223.62.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

