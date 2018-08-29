iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) Stake Increased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $8,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 651.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,183,000. Finally, Edelman Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Edelman Financial Services LLC now owns 488,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,594,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJK opened at $235.91 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $191.73 and a 52-week high of $236.46.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.