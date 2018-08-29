Iteris Inc (ITI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). Iteris also reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 4.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley set a $9.00 price target on Iteris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITI. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Iteris by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,104,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 407,000 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners boosted its stake in Iteris by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 460,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 251,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Iteris by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,950,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after buying an additional 208,926 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris in the 1st quarter worth about $588,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Iteris in the 2nd quarter worth about $517,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.94. 1,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,411. The firm has a market cap of $170.00 million, a P/E ratio of -125.50 and a beta of -0.07. Iteris has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

