J B Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. J B Hunt Transport Services earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 46.4672591283675 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. J B Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.74.

JBHT stock opened at $121.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $98.14 and a 12-month high of $131.74.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.67%.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $61,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,067. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $744,125.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,422,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,018 shares of company stock worth $4,630,817 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

