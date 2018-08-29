J Sainsbury (SBRY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 375 ($4.84) price objective on the grocer’s stock. Barclays’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 305 ($3.93) to GBX 380 ($4.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 200 ($2.58) to GBX 260 ($3.35) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 302.79 ($3.91).

SBRY opened at GBX 335.50 ($4.33) on Wednesday. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of GBX 222.40 ($2.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 339.89 ($4.38).

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail ? Food; Retail ? General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

