Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $321.86 Million Stake in Belden Inc. (BDC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,265,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,690 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Belden worth $321,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,528,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,801,000 after purchasing an additional 58,944 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,933,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,398,000 after purchasing an additional 709,076 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,628 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,762,000 after purchasing an additional 73,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,197,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,587,000 after purchasing an additional 17,481 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $73.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.23.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Belden had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $668.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDC shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $88.00 price target on Belden and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. It operates through Broadcast Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Network Solutions segments. The Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, in-home network systems, playout systems, outside plant connectivity products, and other cable, and connectivity products.

