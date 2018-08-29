Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Holdings in Deere & Company (DE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,871,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,621 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $401,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,857,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,928,897,000 after buying an additional 978,907 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,489,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,007,961,000 after buying an additional 39,778 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,359,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,068,000 after buying an additional 630,000 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,344,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,976,000 after buying an additional 29,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,054,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,404,000 after buying an additional 237,873 shares during the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $146.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $114.53 and a twelve month high of $175.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.16). Deere & Company had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Deere & Company from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Deere & Company from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price objective on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.42.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.