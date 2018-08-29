Jeff Andreson Purchases 5,200 Shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR) Stock

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) CFO Jeff Andreson purchased 5,200 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $125,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ICHR opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 4.67. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $248.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.39 million. Ichor had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 38.00%. equities analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “$20.46” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen set a $32.00 price target on shares of Ichor and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Ichor by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,673,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,679 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at $23,286,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at $14,451,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ichor by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,587,000 after acquiring an additional 587,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selz Capital LLC lifted its position in Ichor by 296.7% in the 2nd quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 671,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,257,000 after acquiring an additional 502,516 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and South Korea. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

