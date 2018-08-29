Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR (XNGSY)

ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Yu now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.71 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Get ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR stock opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $45.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38.

ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR Company Profile

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment in, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures, vehicle and ship refuelling stations, and integrated energy stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Gas Connection, Sales of Piped Gas, Vehicle Gas Refueling Stations, Wholesale of Gas, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Sales of Gas Appliances, and Sales of Material segments.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.